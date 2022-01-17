4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $165,000

Quad-level style home in Broadmoor Subdivision has 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, spacious family room with built-in bar, 2 bonus rooms in lower level with direct access to the garage. Oversized 2-car, sideload garage. Home sits on a corner lot and has a fenced yard. Roof replaced 2016. Home sold "as-is". No known concerns. Sellers providing a 1-year Home Warranty. All information believed to be accurate but not warranted.