 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $159,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $159,900

Check out this great 4 bedroom / 2 full bathroom bi-level home with an attached garage, deck and large fenced in backyard. Home has an eat in kitchen and has been freshly painted throughout and has newer carpet. The lower level is great for entertaining due to its spacious family room plus a bonus room. The basement also has a bedroom, full bathroom, spacious laundry room and storage area as well.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News