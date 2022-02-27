4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $158,000 Feb 27, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save presold. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garageView More Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 'My baby passed away,' Bloomington mother says in court Kimberlee A. Burton, the mother of missing 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was formally charged Friday with concealing the baby's death. Watch now: Man with replica gun shuts down Normal street, police say A person was taken into custody Monday after a report of an armed subject at Veteran's Parkway at East College Avenue. Mother of missing Bloomington baby charged with concealing a death The Bloomington Police Department announced Thursday morning that a Bloomington mother whose baby disappeared earlier this month is charged with concealing a death. Illinois' mask mandate ends Monday. Here are some things to know. COVID-19 isn't gone, but Illinois health officials say numbers have dropped low enough to warrant lifting the state's mask mandate for most indoor public places. Prosecutors: Man with 2 pounds of cannabis pushed BPD informant into basement A Bloomington man is accused of pushing a confidential police informant down his stairs and not letting him leave amid a controlled buy transaction for cannabis. Thornton guilty of 2018 Bloomington murder A jury found Jordyn H. Thornton guilty of a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington. Watch now: College towns stand out amid broader downstate Illinois population decline Looking a layer even deeper, there was perhaps no collection of downstate communities harder hit than college towns, particularly those where "directional" universities are located. Trooper hurt after squad car hit by drunken driver in Bloomington An Illinois State Police trooper needed medical treatment after their squad was hit early Saturday morning in Bloomington. Watch now: Central Illinois may get sun, snow, warm and cold in wild weather pattern A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week. Kindred: The worst part about Brad Underwood’s tantrums? They worked Underwood’s response to poor officiating was to embarrass himself. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos. The worst part? It worked.