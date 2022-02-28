4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $145,000

Beautiful traditional home filled with all of the old house charm you are looking for! Original woodwork, hardware, and hardwood floors throughout. From the spacious foyer you are greeted with a fantastic staircase and column room divider. The foyer opens to a large living room and lovely dining room with lots of natural life. The kitchen (all appliances remain) and a half bath round out the first floor. The second floor offers 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The finished third floor adds a great bonus room or potential fifth bedroom. The laundry is located in the full, unfinished basement, along with a separate shower (as-is). Two car detached garage, nice sized backyard, and great covered front porch add to the appeal of this great home!