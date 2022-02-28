Beautiful traditional home filled with all of the old house charm you are looking for! Original woodwork, hardware, and hardwood floors throughout. From the spacious foyer you are greeted with a fantastic staircase and column room divider. The foyer opens to a large living room and lovely dining room with lots of natural life. The kitchen (all appliances remain) and a half bath round out the first floor. The second floor offers 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The finished third floor adds a great bonus room or potential fifth bedroom. The laundry is located in the full, unfinished basement, along with a separate shower (as-is). Two car detached garage, nice sized backyard, and great covered front porch add to the appeal of this great home!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $145,000
