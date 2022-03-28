4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $144,900

An updated bilevel at a great price! The beautifully remodeled kitchen has quartz countertops and all stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the remodeled sunroom overlooking the fenced, .36 acre lot with no neighbors behind you. You can't beat this yard! A bonus feature is the backside of the 24' deep garage, has a garage door opening to the patio. This is perfect to make a covered entertainment area that overflows onto the patio! You'll spend most of your time in the remodeled lower level, complete with a bar area and 4th bedroom. All three bedrooms upstairs have been decorated with stylish accent walls and the primary bedroom has a private, half bath.