4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $134,900

Nice 14 year old ranch home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths in the Woodbury Subdivision. Open floor plan with eat-n kitchen with granite counter tops. Walk-out to deck overlooking a nice fenced yard with no back yard neighbors. Finished lower level includes 2 bedrooms and family room. Hi-efficiency furnace and A/C plus tankless hot water heater.

