4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $129,900

This 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home has to many updates!! First floor laundry and Master. Eat in Kitchen. 3 Bedrooms upstairs with walk in closet, ceiling has been redone. Privacy Fence in backyard. One car detached garage w opener. Dehumidifier stays. Updates include: Brand New Windows throughout (1/22), Sump pump (22), Termite treatment w bait stations (21), Stove (21), Microwave (21), Flooring (21), Paint (21), Master closet Doors (21), Washer/Dryer (21), New central air and furnace parts (10/21, quick heating, 10year warranty, new wires and nest thermostat), Plumbing (20), Roof (20), Dishwasher and Refrigerator (19), Bathtub/sink/toilet/ceramic flooring (18).