Tons of charm and character in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Wood floors and original woodwork throughout. Tons of amazing features including doors and hinges.There is a main floor laundry room for your convenience. There are lots of nice features and finishes in this home. Roof and siding replaced in 2017. Close to Illinois Weslyan University. Nice two car garage has alley access. Home is being sold as-is.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $120,000
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said one person was taken into protective custody after an incident this afternoon on Brentwood Drive.
"This should send a message to State Farm and other institutions that they should not forget they are dealing with human beings," Doherty's attorney said.
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
No injuries were reported, and officers found shell casings in the area.
The sentencing for a Bloomington man convicted in a 2018 triple murder was delayed Monday when the defendant refused to reappear in court after a lengthy hearing.
The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.
The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Saturday.
"While we empathize with residents who were impacted by this extraordinary storm, the city is not liable for damages caused by that storm. We do not have any further comment,” a lawyer said.
The Tailgate N’ Tallboys concert series is coming to Bloomington next summer.