 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $120,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $120,000

Tons of charm and character in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Wood floors and original woodwork throughout. Tons of amazing features including doors and hinges.There is a main floor laundry room for your convenience. There are lots of nice features and finishes in this home. Roof and siding replaced in 2017. Close to Illinois Weslyan University. Nice two car garage has alley access. Home is being sold as-is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News