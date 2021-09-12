Great Opportunity! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home offers plenty of updates throughout with new paint, carpet, and luxury vinyl flooring! Cozy enclosed front porch offers a great drop zone area upon entry! Laminate hardwood runs throughout bright living room and open dining room . TWO main floor bedrooms, one with new carpet and the other with laminate hardwood. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, counters and island new luxury vinyl flooring. Main floor laundry at rear entry of the home. Main floor full bath offers a custom tiled shower! Additional 2 bedrooms upstairs, one of which has a HUGE closet. 2nd full bath upstairs as well. Unfinished basement offers tons of storage space. Located on a very low traffic culdesac with additional rear access from alley. Deck out back with additional patio area.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $114,900
-
- Updated
