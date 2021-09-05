Beautiful, large 4bedroom home with 1.5baths. Near Downtown Bloomington. Features a large kitchen, 2 decks, 3 entrances, newer-concrete private driveway; wood floors & some carpet; Appliances include: Washer, Dryer, Range, Range Hood, & Refrigerator. Lots of original woodwork. Location, location, location! 5 minutes to Downtown Bloomington, two parks, IWU; 10 mins to ISU, BroMenn, OSF St Joseph Medical Center, & State Farm Corp HQ & Corp South
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $105,000
