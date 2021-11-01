 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $104,000

Check out this AFFORDABLE move-in ready 2-story home! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and many modern updates! You will love the space this backyard offers. Sitting on a large lot with a 1 car detached garage and an attached carport. Family room and kitchen all flow nicely together. Main floor Bedroom and full bathroom. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and laundry on the second floor. Updates include: Granite CounterTops, Newer flooring throughout Family Room & Kitchen, Tankless Water Heater. Move-in Ready!!

