EUREKA — A 3-year-old Washington girl drowned in a Eureka pond last week, according to the Peoria County Coroner's Office.

Eureka-Goodfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services were called just before 5 p.m. July 11 to 1905 Eastview Circle in Eureka for reports of a 3-year-old who had drowned in a pond and was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse, according to the news release.

The child, Essence Toft, of Washington, was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria and was pronounced brain dead at 10:35 p.m. July 13, the coroner's office said.

It is unknown at this time how long the child was in the water before she was discovered. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy was scheduled.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by family friend Shari Evans for parents Alyssa Berry and Tyler Toft to help pay for medical bills, the funeral and other expenses.

The family is working with Gift of Hope, a nonprofit organization that coordinates organ and tissue donation and other services for families of donors in most of Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Visit bit.ly/essencetoft for the online fundraiser.