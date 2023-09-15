Stunning waterfront brick ranch, featuring a walkout basement and large covered back deck capture the serenity of this property. Sprawling kitchen featuring gorgeous cabinets, dual islands, beautiful pendant lighting and arched doorways make this room an entertainers dream. Lovely hardwood floors and multiple fireplaces make this large home extra cozy.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $860,000
