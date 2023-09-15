Welcome to modern sophistication! This is an exquisite custom-built home by Prairie Woodworks - every detail is top of the line in style, design and function. The exterior features a metal roof, cedar shingles on the second floor, and James Hardie shingle siding. Private stained concert patio out back and custom landscaping by Chizmar Landscaping on your 1/2 acre lot. This home makes entertaining a dream with open concept main floor kitchen, dining and living room. A dramatic vaulted ceiling in the family room allows so much natural light with the stunning floor to ceiling windows equipped with Hunter Douglas automatic cordless shades, exposed beams, an impressive stone gas fireplace with custom lights by 186 lighting design. Hickory wood floors throughout the main floor. The stunning kitchen hosts custom made Cherry cabinets by Prairie Woodworks, a beautiful 9ft island, GE cooktop and double wall oven, quartz countertops and backsplash, and 10x7ft walk in butler's pantry with custom storage from SOS solutions. The main floor primary bedroom features vaulted ceiling, floor to ceiling windows viewing your private backyard with Hunter Douglas automatic cordless shades, spacious 11ft walk-in closet with custom organizer from SOS solutions. The primary bathroom hosts radiant floor heating, custom vanity, quartz countertop with double sinks, floor to ceiling tiled walk in shower and Toto smart toilet and bidet. The main floor study has custom built in bookshelves and cabinets, double wall cement board - with soundproofing- making working from home a dream. The second story showcases 2 generous sized bedrooms each with custom window treatments, and large spacious closets. The hall bathroom has custom vanity, tiled shower with glass doors and toto toilet. The elegant loft features a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, a 3rd living room and office area with custom built in desk and bookcases. The finished basement offers a HUGE secondary living room with tons of space, 9ft ceilings, daylight windows, 2 custom closets with SOS storage organizers, and 3rd walk in closet. Full bathroom with custom vanity and tiled walk-in shower. The unfinished area offers 630sqft of storage, zoned HVAC and wet sink. No detail was spared in the construction of this beautiful home. Call today to schedule your private tour.