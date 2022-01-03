 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $84,000

3 bedroom ranch in great area. Near Constitution Trail, Ewing Park, area amenities, etc. Walk to school. Cash, conventional or rehab loan offers only. All offers must have a Proof of Funds or Pre-Qual letter attached or it will be rejected. Multiple offer acknowledge form in Docs and must accompany all offers. Sold as is. Unfinished (nearly full) basement. Foundation work needed. 1.5 baths. Attached garage. Potential 4 bedrooms. Hardwood floors in two bedrooms. Eat in kitchen. One time Highest & Best offers only will be considered. Highest & Best offer deadline is this Monday 1/3/22 at 9am. No exceptions!

