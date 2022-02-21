3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $80,000

A great investment opportunity just 3.5 miles from Rivian! Two separate Condos (Units A and B) MUST be purchased together. Rent both units or reside in one and rent out the other. Unit B boasts updated cabinets and counter 2014 plus stainless appliances, 3 beds, 1 bath, 1-car attached garage, and laundry. All appliances remain including the washer and dryer. Additional updates include roof 2014, water heater replaced in 2021, retaining wall was replaced in 2020. Also located near parks, baseball fields, and schools. See MLS #11307497 for details on Unit A.