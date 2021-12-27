 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $79,000

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $79,000

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2-story townhome in North Normal close to Illinois State University. Many Improvements in the past few years. The furnace was replaced in approximately 2018, basement sliding glass doors in 2020, washer & Dryer recently, 2nd floor bathroom has a new bathtub and shower surround in the past year, and new vanity in the basement bathroom...along with new exhaust in all 3 bathrooms. This property makes for a great investment. Property is being sold "as is" all inspections are for informational purposes only. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News