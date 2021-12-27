3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $79,000

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2-story townhome in North Normal close to Illinois State University. Many Improvements in the past few years. The furnace was replaced in approximately 2018, basement sliding glass doors in 2020, washer & Dryer recently, 2nd floor bathroom has a new bathtub and shower surround in the past year, and new vanity in the basement bathroom...along with new exhaust in all 3 bathrooms. This property makes for a great investment. Property is being sold "as is" all inspections are for informational purposes only. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate.