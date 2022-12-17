3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $749,900

This unique, custom, contemporary ranch in coveted Silver Oak Estates is now complete!!! Be in your NEW home for the holidays! From the grand, clean lined windows, large open concept kitchen/dining/great room with 10' ceilings to the 55" custom designed linear fireplace, this home is one of a kind. The walnut kitchen island with waterfall quartz countertop will be a great place to entertain and designed to be extra stunning with custom walnut floating shelves, black SS appliances and a butlers pantry with sink to keep a clean and uncluttered look to your living space. When you're ready to relax head to the primary suite that includes a walk-in closet spacious enough for the best of shoppers, one of a kind 6'x8' zero entry shower with a rain head, hand held shower head and a beautiful hand made teak bench plus a large double vanity for all your storage needs. Fantastic finished basement with all of the details including 9' ceiling, wet bar and defined entertainment space plus a comfortable office space. Enjoy time outside with family and friends on one of the largest new construction lots available in town. You will find a comfortable 12'x8' covered porch and for now, and open view with no homes behind you. All of these details are not just for show. From top to bottom this home was built with quality and energy efficiency in mind. Including 2x6 construction, zip board OSB exterior and a combination of 2" closed cell and fiberglass batt insulation for great efficiency and lower electric bills. Quality and peace of mind are of the utmost priority for Candor construction which can be seen in the attention to detail and thoughtful construction throughout this extraordinary custom home. There are so many other details than we are able to list here. Second slightly smaller similar plan coming on market soon (next door). Make this your home today!