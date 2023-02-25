Custom, traditional meets contemporary ranch with well thought out layout in coveted Silver Oak Estates is now complete! NO backyard neighbors! Walk into your NEW 2023 home that features a large foyer with 4' wide staircase and natural light that shines throughout. Open concept 40' x 19' great room/dining area/kitchen with 10' ceilings that features 11' trays with hickory finished beams in great room and dining room! Walk out onto your large 25x14 covered porch and enjoy your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine. The family room features a Compass DLX Linear fireplace w/ lights and blower. Fireplace wall is faced with sleek 2x4 concrete tile/ hickory finished mantel and setup to hang large TV with floating shelves on each side. Oversized kitchen with Creative Kitchens cabinetry: White shaker cabinets extend to 9', some lighted glass cabinetry, 87" x 42" blue azure island with quartz countertop, wood hood w/ blue azure hood vent. This kitchen also features an oversized 6' x10' butler's pantry with cabinetry and full sink accompanied by adjustable pantry shelving. Enter your home off the garage with ease into your mudroom that features 6' lockers and 6 ft utility closet. Laundry is a breeze with large space that accommodates base cabinetry and full-sized stainless steel sink. Master bedroom/bath features: Large master 15' x 18' with trayed lighted ceiling, Master ensuite shower - 4 water features /2 shower heads/rain head/hand on rail - transom window/ 6' quartz bench seat, double sink vanity, heated floor in bathroom, toilet closet with large master closet (18' of professionally finished wall shelving) located conveniently next to laundry. Basement features 2 large bedrooms and bath with linen pantry as well as large open family room 18' x 32' and bar area 10'x 24' that includes front and rear cabinetry, quartz countertops, large bar sink with front bar that extends 10' and easily accommodate 4 barstools. This home was built 2x6 construction, zip board OSB exterior and a combination of 2" closed cell and fiberglass batt insulation for great efficiency and lower electric bills. Lenox upgraded variable speed furnace with 16 seer air-conditioner as well as AO Smith tankless/maintenance free water heater. Quality and peace of mind are of the utmost priority for Candor construction which can be seen in the attention to detail and thoughtful construction throughout this extraordinary custom home. There are so many other details than we are able to list here. Second home available next-door - contemporary style and larger plan. Unit 5 Schools, close to highways and shopping! Make this your home today!