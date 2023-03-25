Welcome to Trunk Bay!! This beautiful new Trunk Bay ranch home in Silver Oak has it all. Large open floorplan with custom designed kitchen that is perfect for the chef in you life. Notice the rich colors and double water fall island that is the heart of this kitchen. There is a large walk in pantry also!! Rich warm colors accentuate this home throughout it's 4 bedroom, 3 full baths; including finished basement. Spring has sprung!! Enjoy your fully sodded yard and irrigated lawn as you lounge on your covered back patio which is accessed via 4 panel slider. The large open backyard has no backyard neighbors...a real plus!!! We hope you enjoy your tour!!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $694,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The arrest at the heart of a lawsuit filed against Normal police officers is shown in newly released body camera footage.
"Both were great students, talented athletes, and most importantly amazing people," Superintendent Paula Crane said of the two Prairie Central…
First Baptist Church and Indian Creek Bar and Grill in Fairbury are both open for the community after two Prairie Central High School students…
Authorities in Tazewell County are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for questioning after a woman was hospitalized with a gun…
The Heyworth school board accepted the resignation of eighth grade English teacher Sarah Bonner, who had been under fire over a book in her classroom.