3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $679,900

This O'Neal Builders New Construction Ranch Style Home features Exquisite finishes in Trails on Sunset Lake, Main Floor Master Bedroom with Two additional Bedrooms/Office, 3 1/2 baths, Finished Basement w/ Two additional Bedrooms, Large Recreation Room, Spacious Wet Bar and a Large Storage Area. This MODEL HOME is incredibly well insulated w/ walk-in closets in each Bedroom, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Large Walk in Pantry, Quartz Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Hardwood Floors, Custom Tile Shower & Free Standing Tub, Beautiful Exterior Facade w/ Stone Detail, Large Covered Patio Overlooking Large Backyard and Professionally Landscaped Yard. NOTE: Professional Pictures of the Actual House will be completed and uploaded early Next Week !!