Welcome to Trunk Bay!! This beautiful new Trunk Bay ranch home in Silver Oak has it all. Large open floorplan with custom designed kitchen that is perfect for the chef in you life. Notice the rich colors and double water fall island that is the heart of this kitchen. There is a large walk in pantry also!! Rich warm colors accentuate this home throughout it's 4 bedroom, 3 full baths; including finished basement. Spring has sprung!! Enjoy your fully sodded yard and irrigated lawn as you lounge on your covered back patio which is accessed via 4 panel slider. The large open backyard has no backyard neighbors...a real plus!!! We hope you enjoy your tour!!