3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $60,000

Well taken care of home. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms. Lots of updates throughout. Air Conditioning (2017), Heater, Roof (has lifetime warranty) (2018), New sinks, new refrigerator, new range hood (2019), new carpet and new paint on roof (2021). CASH only!

