New construction ranch in Blackstone Trials. Kitchen opens to the vaulted family room plus a dining area next to the kitchen. 13x15 master bedroom with large walk in closet and double vanity. Split ranch with 2 bedrooms and a full bath and laundry on the opposite side of the home. Covered front porch and concrete patio in the back. Ask Keisha about interior features and building materials used on the exterior of the home. Agent Interest.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $469,000
