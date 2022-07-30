*** New Construction *** This 2022 year built, move-in ready, south facing ranch offers a well designed efficient floor plan that includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, first floor laundry, finished basement with huge living room and mechanical/storage area, a two car garage with extra work space. Walking through the main entrance/foyer enter into a stunning family room with cathedral ceiling that overlooks a beautiful backyard view. The modern and functional kitchen features a shaker style cabinets, Granite countertops, an over-sized island, huge pantry and black stainless-steel appliances. Finally, the impressive spa-like master suite is privately tucked away for you to relax. It includes a master bathroom with a shower, a double-bowl vanity that leads into an enormous walk-in closet. Some other included features, small study desk area, cabinets in laundry, 9' ft first floor ceilings, Luxury vinyl plank flooring in living, Granite vanity tops in bathrooms, Ecobee Wi-Fi thermostat, back up sump pump. Close to district 5 schools, Interstate, entertainment and Shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $454,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers say a male was seen running away from the scene between residential yards.
A robbery was reported Monday at a Bloomington credit union.
One of Bloomington's newest players in the fried chicken game has secured its first independent brick-and-mortar location.
The Bloomington woman arrested Monday following a bank robbery was charged Wednesday.
A Bloomington 17-year-old athlete placed first in the world for his age group at this year's semi-finals ahead of next month's CrossFit Games.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.
Rivian Automotive on Friday confirmed that "just over 50" non-manufacturing positions at its Normal facility were affected by a companywide reorganization.
Event co-organizer David Myers, of Normal, serves in the Illinois chapter board of the Alzheimer’s Association. He said his wife, Cheryl, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012 and died in 2019.
Playing the pre-teen version of Steven Yeun’s character in the movie "Nope" is 12-year-old Jacob Kim, of Bloomington.
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday in Normal. Details: