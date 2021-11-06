 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $449,900

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $449,900

New construction ranch home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home with Pearl (white) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features vaulted ceilings and open kitchen to family room. Large dining area in kitchen as well as an island. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. Large master closet and double vanity in the master bathroom. Walk out finished basement with patio. Deck off of the dining area overlooking the Blackstone pond. ** Agent Interest

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News