3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $449,900

New construction ranch home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home with Pearl (white) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Plan features vaulted ceilings and open kitchen to family room. Large dining area in kitchen as well as an island. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. Large master closet and double vanity in the master bathroom. Walk out finished basement with patio. Deck off of the dining area overlooking the Blackstone pond. ** Agent Interest