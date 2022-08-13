*** New Construction *** This 2022 year built, move-in ready, south facing ranch offers a well designed efficient floor plan that includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, first floor laundry, finished basement with huge living room and mechanical/storage area, a two car garage with extra work space. Walking through the main entrance/foyer enter into a stunning family room with cathedral ceiling that overlooks a beautiful backyard view. The modern and functional kitchen features a shaker style cabinets, Granite countertops, an over-sized island, huge pantry and black stainless-steel appliances. Finally, the impressive spa-like master suite is privately tucked away for you to relax. It includes a master bathroom with a shower, a double-bowl vanity that leads into an enormous walk-in closet. Some other included features, small study desk area, cabinets in laundry, 9' ft first floor ceilings, Luxury vinyl plank flooring in living, Granite vanity tops in bathrooms, Ecobee Wi-Fi thermostat, back up sump pump. Close to district 5 schools, Interstate, entertainment and Shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $439,990
