Finished basement with a kitchenette! It's another house down there! Both floors have nine-foot ceilings and 2x6 construction. Crown Molding in the kitchen, large entrance hallway, main bedroom and main bath. The main shower is tiled and has a classy glass shower door. The main bath is connected large walk-in closet with a nice shelving arrangement. All toilets are comfort height, elongated bowl and have soft close lids. Low E windows. Slider door off kitchen has internal blinds. Very large back concrete patio. R50 ceiling insulation and basement box sills are spray foamed. The interior walls are also insulated to dampen noise. Wireless door chime on the main floor and basement. Soft close kitchen cabinets and soft close pull-out trays. Quartz kitchen counters. Under cabinet lighting. Nice big lighted pantry. Upgraded led lighting. Solid hardwood flooring, not cheap vinyl or engineered. Hardwood goes into the main bedroom. Main closet is tiled. Carpet is 42oz and I use thicker than normal carpet pad. All passage doors are solid wood and are 36 inches wide. All six Frigidaire appliances included - (kitchen - counter depth refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave / basement kitchenette - refrigerator and microwave). The floor of the area of the basement that's unfinished is painted. The garage is insulated and extra deep for pickups. The garage doors are eight-foot-tall. The two-car door is sixteen feet wide and the third car stall door is nine feet wide. There is an electric vehicle recharging line already run in the garage. The garage openers are "smart" and not loud when opening. The driveway is much wider than most new builds. Fully sodded lawn and a front tree and bushes are planted.