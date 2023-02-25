Fall in love with this unique floor plan that has elevated ceilings in the family room with an open concept kitchen & dining area. Kitchen has all SS appliances, island, pantry and back splash. Large main floor master suite with walk in closet. Master bath comes with double vanity and trendy tiled shower. Main floor laundry has utility sink. All window treatment stay including blinds, curtain and hardware. 2 sizable bedrooms on the 2nd level with full bath. Finished basement featuring a large family room, 4th bedroom and full bath and still have plenty of storage space. Water softener owned. Hydro back up sump pump. Lovely lot with professional landscaping. 3 car attached garage. Great curb appeal make this home in North Bridge super attractive. All information deemed to be accurate but not warranted.