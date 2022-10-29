This New Construction "Ranch" Plan (Emerson) allows you to Downsize without compromising the Luxuries you've come to Expect- Built by Jim O'neal-Portico Homes, This 2,332 Sq Ft finished (including basement) has 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, and designed for those who enjoy an Open Floor Plan. The Tall Cathedral Ceilings in the Kitchen flow into the dining area and into the Living Room. The Peaceful Covered Front and Back porches allow you to Open the House and Enjoy the Outdoor Weather. The Primary Bedroom features a Large Shower, Double Bowl Vanities, Linen Closet and Spacious Walk in Closet. Additional Features include Kitchen Quartz Countertops, and Tile Backsplash. Did I mention the Great Location of this home.... Walking distance to Prairieland Elementary School !! This Popular Ranch Plan will also be built in the New "Weldon Reserve" Subdivision next Spring !!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $424,900
