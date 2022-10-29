Welcome to the popular "Conlor" Office Plan, another great New Construction in Heather Ridge on a Fantastic lot. This home has a large island, white surround cabinets(soft close), quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances and a terrific main floor flow featuring large great room and separate flex room that can also be a 4th bedroom. All 3 Bedrooms upstairs are jumbo sized with walk-in closets, 2nd floor laundry room. Master suite has Walk-in closet and awesome tile shower. Large 3 car garage on one of our most sought after floor plans. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $420,000
