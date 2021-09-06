Beautiful new construction ranch plan with all the amenities. 3 Bedroom 3 full baths. Kitchen with huge center island and many cabinets. Vaulted beamed Family room ceiling w/gas fireplace and built ins surround. Master suite with walk in closet and tiled surround shower. Basement with Family room, Bedroom and full bath. Ready around Sepetember1 or sooner. Photos of previous build of similar home.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $405,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Illinois State Police are investigating after a north Normal shooting that left three people injured and three dead, including the suspect, authorities said Monday.
Community members offered support to residents of a Normal mobile home park Tuesday as police released more details about a shooting that left three people injured and three dead, including the suspect.
Urbana has forfeited to Bloomington for this Friday's Big 12 Conference football game.
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
We have final scores from games all around Central Illinois, plus updates on Saturday's games.
Police say an argument over the COVID-19 vaccine led to a fatal shooting in Southern Illinois over the weekend.
Just when we were getting a handle on delta, here comes mu.
Authorities were investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed three members of a southwestern Illinois family.
McLean County sheriff's deputies wrapped up a two-day manhunt on Thursday after capturing a shoeless man who fled from a crash outside of Hudson.