New construction ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home with Pearl (white) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level, carpet in bedrooms. Plan features vaulted ceilings and open kitchen to family room. Large dining area in kitchen as well as an island. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a closet right off the kitchen. Large master closet and double vanity in the master bathroom.*Pictures will be updated once exterior siding is installed. **agent interest
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A U.S. flag billowing 50 feet high just off Interstate 74 acted as a beacon Tuesday afternoon, bringing together Central Illinoisans in support of a convoy of truckers calling for an end to COVID-related mandates.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
The driver of a McLean County Unit 5 school bus was ticketed this afternoon after hitting a parked vehicle, Normal police said.
An open beer can was found inside the semi-truck, prosecutors said.
For many around the state, Monday’s planned end to the mask mandate brings a constellation of emotions.
McLean County Unit 5 is considering eliminating 38 teaching positions to help address the structural deficit. Most of the reductions would be through attrition, retirements and involuntary transfers, but reductions in force may be needed.
The 12-year-old boy charged with murder in a fire in Goodfield had admitted to starting other fires previous to the fatal one, according to testimony in court Monday.
A trial date has been set for a Bloomington doctor accused of sexual assault, but a McLean County judge is weighing a motion that would limit some evidence the defense wants to present.
Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon was named as Illinois State's new basketball coach after the Redbirds lost in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, masks are no longer mandated in most indoor locations in Illinois.