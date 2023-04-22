This well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ranch is ready for you to call it Home. Open and spacious floor plan with tons of natural light. The entertaining kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island. Adjoining the kitchen is the dining space with sliding glass doors which lead out to the back yard with an AMAZING entertainment space. The covered patio has built-in kitchen with storage, beverage cooler, granite counter tops and stamped concrete (small outdoor TV to remain). There is also a separate concrete pad, perfect for sitting around a fire pit. The primary suite has a large walk-in closet, double vanity and tile shower. The lower level has a finished family room with bar area (bar and stools to remain with the home), 4th bedroom and full bathroom. Tons of storage space! Convenient 1st floor laundry with built-in drop zone. With the 3 car garage you'll never have to worry about parking again, and you'll have ample space to store your vehicles and other belongings. North Bridge neighborhood offers easy access to Constitution Trail, Interstates 55, 39 and 74 and local shopping. North Bridge includes walking trail, two "lakes".