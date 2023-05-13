Not a cheap spec house. Both floors have nine-foot ceilings and 2x6 construction. Crown Molding in the kitchen, large entrance hallway, main bedroom and main bath. The main shower is tiled and has a classy glass shower door. The main bath has a custom quartz countertop and is connected large walk-in closet that has a tile floor with a nice shelving arrangement. The toilets in both bathrooms are comfort height, elongated bowl and have soft close lids. Low E windows. Slider door off kitchen has internal blinds. Very large back concrete patio. R50 ceiling insulation and basement box sills are spray foamed. Wireless door chime on the main floor and basement. Soft close kitchen cabinets and soft close pull-out trays. Quartz kitchen counters. Under cabinet lighting. Nice big lighted pantry. All four Frigidaire kitchen appliances are included - counter depth refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Upgraded led lighting. Solid hardwood flooring, not cheap vinyl or engineered. Hardwood goes into the main bedroom. The only places there's carpet is in the second and third bedroom. And I use thicker than normal carpet pad with higher-than-normal carpet weight. All passage doors are 36 inches wide. The unfinished basement exterior walls are studded. The bedroom and bathroom are studded in and ready to finish. HVAC runs are done in the basement. The basement floor is painted. The garage is insulated and extra deep for pickups. The garage doors are eight-foot-tall. The two-car door is sixteen feet wide and 25 feet deep. The third car stall door is nine feet wide and 28 feet deep. There is an electric vehicle recharging line already run in the garage. The garage openers are "smart" and not loud when opening. The driveway is much wider than most new builds. Fully sodded lawn and a front tree and bushes.