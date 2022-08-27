Welcome to the popular "Conlor" Plan, another great New Construction in Heather Ridge on a Fantastic lot. This home has a large island, white surround cabinets(soft close), quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances and a terrific main floor flow featuring large great room and separate flex room. All 3 Bedrooms upstairs are jumbo sized with walk-in closets, 2nd floor laundry room. Master suite has Walk-in closet and awesome tile shower. Large 3 car garage on one of our most sought after floor plans. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $395,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bloomington has been indicted by a McLean County grand jury for theft and fraud after receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan that was later forgiven.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Wright Street.
Goods played two seasons at Illinois State.
Anyone with information should contact the Clinton Police Department at 217-935-9441.
The Normal Police Department advised drivers one week ago that slowing down in an average school zone delays travel by just 13 seconds.
The ISU Police Department sent an emergency alert at 7:09 p.m. that an armed robbery had occurred at 707 Liquor & Mart, 315 W. Beaufort St., Normal.
Check out all the final scores in from Friday night.
A McLean County grand jury has indicted a Bloomington man for a theft from a day care that took place last year.
His bond remains at $1 million, with 10% to apply for release.
Bloomington police are investigating a shooting incident that left a juvenile male injured. Details: