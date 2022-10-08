Welcome to the popular "Conlor" Office Plan, another great New Construction in Heather Ridge on a Fantastic lot. This home has a large island, white surround cabinets(soft close), quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances and a terrific main floor flow featuring large great room and separate flex room that can also be a 4th bedroom. All 3 Bedrooms upstairs are jumbo sized with walk-in closets, 2nd floor laundry room. Master suite has Walk-in closet and awesome tile shower. Large 3 car garage on one of our most sought after floor plans. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $390,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fraternity at Illinois State University has expelled several members and the students may face other consequences from the university after anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism.
"Think your life is creating stress? Think your day is bad? Think you’ve got some issues? Move over and meet or re-meet Paul Davis," Bill Flick writes.
A new director of arts and entertainment has joined the city of Bloomington.
According to the McLean County Sheriff's Office, the suspects were initially charged with theft of motor vehicle parts and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Check out all of Friday's finals.
A Bloomington man accused of beating and strangling a man was released from custody after appearing in McLean County court Wednesday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, sparred Thursday in their first of two in-person debates ahead of the November election. Here's what they said.
The Livingston County man convicted in three shooting deaths was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.
Adam Peck, assistant vice president in the Division of Student Affairs at Illinois State University, died Friday after being in a bicycle-pedestrian crash on Monday.
Police say charges have been filed against a 20-year-old suspect believed to be responsible for injuring two pedestrians outside a Normal bar last month.