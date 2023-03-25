** TRUNK BAY NEW CONSTRUCTION * * Check out this Organic Contemporary new construction from Trunk Bay. The exterior of this home features areas of LP Smart siding, masonry block and raised address numbers. Sodded front and side yard with landscape already installed. This home sits on a spacious corner lot in the Vineyards subdivision within walking distance to Grove Elementary school. The LARGE open floorplan has numerous architectural windows through out this well designed home. The first floor features a beautifully designed grey flat panel kitchen with white quarts tops, picket tile backsplash and pantry. Plenty of hardwood throughout the first floor with black hex tile in 1/2 bath for that added touch. Don't miss the large drop zone area off the garage entrance. Fireplace also features coordinating tile with box mantle. The private u-shaped staircase with custom designed/built railing leads up to a very spacious second floor that has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Check out the HUGE primary suite featuring spacious bath with tile shower and extra large vanity. Don't miss the extra large primary closet off the primary bath...WOW!!! In the unfinished basement there is plumbing roughed in for a full bath that is ready to be finished. Ask builder for details. Thanks for touring this NEW TRUNK BAY home!!! Agent Interest.