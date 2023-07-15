Beautiful New Construction Ranch home in Heather Ridge subdivision! This contemporary gem features 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bathrooms, and an unfinished basement. Enjoy the spacious open floor plan, perfect for modern living. Don't miss out on this opportunity to personalize your dream home in a highly desired neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $389,900
