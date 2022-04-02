Presold new Trunk Bay construction in the Vineyards, home under construction. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Partial finished basement includes family room full bath and 3rd bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $384,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers said a Normal man died just before midnight Saturday.
The crash remains under investigation.
Lincoln College senior Zak Luken described campus as a "ghost town" Thursday morning as students and employees processed the fact the college plans to close in May.
Rivian Automotive has another expansion in sight. Details:
The Normal Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a retail theft investigation.
"Today’s unexpected and sudden closure announcement is devastating news for our local community."
One man was shot in the 300 block of East Locust Street and taken by ambulance from a nearby alley Tuesday night with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Bloomington police said.
A 33-year-old city man was booked at the McLean County jail on firearms charges after a shooting last night on Locust Street.
A former LeRoy High School teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to grooming in connection to reported inappropriate communication with a student in 2019.
Jamie Mathy is resigning "as the result of a business conflict" that has made him ineligible to hold a position on the council under state law, said Communications Manager Katherine Murphy.