Quality Ranch house being built by Tarter Construction with high-end material throughout! 9' ceilings on the main floor with open floor plan with hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Great room with 10' trayed ceiling, gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops and ceramic tile back splash, primed wainscot in dining room. Master bathroom wall tile with corner shelves; Full unfinished basement; 2 car garages, keyless entry pad and remote. Certain Teed 50-year shingles and more!!! Great location in Normal close to elementary school, shopping and businesses and easy access to highways.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $379,900
