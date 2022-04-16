 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $379,900

Quality Ranch house being built by Tarter Construction with high-end material throughout! 9' ceilings on the main floor with open floor plan with hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Great room with 10' trayed ceiling, gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops and ceramic tile back splash, primed wainscot in dining room. Master bathroom wall tile with corner shelves; Full unfinished basement; 2 car garages, keyless entry pad and remote. Certain Teed 50-year shingles and more!!! Great location in Normal close to elementary school, shopping and businesses and easy access to highways.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal names new police chief

Normal names new police chief

Steve Petrilli will succeed Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner, who announced last month that he is retiring from the job at the end of April. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News