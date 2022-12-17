3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $379,000

New 2 Story Plan Built by Jim O'neal (Portico Homes) in Wintergreen Subdivision ! This affordable Two Story New Construction home boasts 3 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Large Master walk-in closets, Kitchen Island, Quartz Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Beautiful LVP Flooring and is incredibly well insulated for comfort! This home offers a fresh bold look at a price that suits your needs. Walking Distance to Prairieland School. If this is your Dream, let's make it a reality. This is Portico Homes - Fresh. Affordable. Just the Right Fit !!