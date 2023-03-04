Gorgeous quality ranch single family home built by Tarter Construction with high-end material throughout! Main floor features 9' ceilings, open floor with hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Great room with 10' trayed ceiling, gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops and ceramic tile backsplash, Primed wainscot in dining room. Master bathroom wall tile, 2 car garages, Certain Teed 50-year shingles, Oversize two car garage!!! Wonderful location in Normal with easy access to highways, close to elementary school, shopping and businesses.