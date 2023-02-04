New construction ranch in Greystone Fields. Kitchen has white cabinets and a limestone grey island. Quartz countertops in kitchen. Cathedral ceiling in family room, open floorplan with kitchen open to family room. Hardwood through kitchen, foyer and family room. Tiled shower walls in master bathroom. All selections have been ordered. House to include sod in the front and sides, seed in back. Agent interest.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Okay Cannabis, in Wheeling, hosts licensed cannabis sales under the same roof with West Town Bakery, which serves beer, wine and liquor as wel…
State Farm got a little free advertising — sort of — on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. See the sketch:
Here's a look at who experts rank as the worst president of all time and who are consistently ranked among the best.
State Farm's notice in state filings that it plans to lay off over 400 employees refers to previously announced plans to outsource information…
State Farm, headquartered in Bloomington, said it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. Wells Fargo reported the layoff of 140 wo…