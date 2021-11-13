Northbridge welcomes "The Bobwhite". ! A rare 1st floor master build in this market features a grand main floor. Elevated ceilings on the family room and the beautiful exposed staircase gives character and appeal to this one. Enjoy gas fireplace, plenty of windows to bring in natural light, and a roof pitch giving plenty of curb appeal to this one. Main floor master suite is tucked away for plenty of privacy, main floor laundry room as well just off the master for ease of access. Upstairs has 2 more sizable bedrooms. Enjoy soft-close kitchen shaker cabinets w/hardware, tiled master shower, quartz tops in kitchen w/tiled backsplash, stone around the fireplace, hard surface flooring everywhere except the bedrooms and ample counter top space in this kitchen (with separate pantry too). 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programmable thermostat, hi-efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones & Amazon prime delivery setup. Do not miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rodgers last week told “The Pat McAfee Show” he had sought alternative treatments to COVID-19 vaccination because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.
A Peoria Heights man is in McLean County custody on a charge of attempted robbery, police said.
Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that one person within a group of three people on bicycles was reported to be carrying a firearm outside of the campus building.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Shannon's Café will open in December at 113 N. Center St. in downtown Bloomington.
Burglary and theft charges are pending against a Bloomington woman who tried to steal two TVs from Walmart, prosecutors say.
Burglary, theft and obstructing justice charges have been filed against a Springfield man in McLean County court.
The change to the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act would allow those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine to potentially face repercussions.
Developing today in Normal.
The Normal Police Department told The Pantagraph that a dispute happened over a phone the offender believed the victim had.