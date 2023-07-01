New construction ranch in Greystone Fields. Kitchen has limestone cabinets. Quartz countertops in kitchen. Cathedral ceiling in family room, open floorplan with kitchen open to family room. Hardwood through kitchen, foyer and family room. Tiled shower walls in master bathroom. All selections have been ordered. House to include sod in the front and sides, seed in back. Agent interest. * some photos are from a recently finished home with the same floorplan and interior selections.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twin Cities Collectibles opened earlier this month. The Pantagraph stopped by Sunday to see what's on deck at the new Bloomington business.
A 42-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Bloomington, police said Monday.
The café owned by Bloomington native Joel Aper opened June 16 inside the new location of Red Raccoon Games.
The defendant was arrested in January 2022 and charged with 45 counts of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to 10 counts.
Oct. 27, 1980—June 23, 2023