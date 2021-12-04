3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $355,000

New construction 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Modern farmhouse style home with Limestone (grey) cabinets throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Open floorplan with front flex room for dining or work space. Back hall drop zone will have a locker built in as well as a closet near front entry. 14x17 Family room is open to the kitchen. Master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling and a large bathroom with a tiled wall shower and double vanity. Upstairs laundry room and a linen closet at the top of the stairs. ** Agent Interest