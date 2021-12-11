The "Gisele" has become one of our most popular ranch plans in town to build. Features an open concept gathering area, awesome covered back patio, wonderful family room, jumbo pantry, soft close white shaker cabinets in the kitchen with a large gathering island sure to be the center of family get togethers. Loads of countertop space to prep & cook plus chic tiled backsplash. Grand master suite w/tiled shower, Dual vanity & jumbo walk-in closet. Our new builds come with 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programmable thermostat, hi-efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones & Amazon prime delivery setup capability.... Unit 5 Schools! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style of finishes will vary. All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $355,000
