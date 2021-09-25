North Bridge welcomes the popular "Conlor XL" plan! This 2 story floor plan has everything you have been looking for! The main floor has large family room with gas fireplace and lots of natural light. The huge open kitchen is beautiful with white cabinets, quartz countertops and generous sized pantry. Also on the main floor is a versatile flex room that would make a fabulous dining room, office, or formal living room. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, including the large master with a very stylish master bath. The laundry is also on the second floor for convenience. Large 3 car garage! 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $350,000
