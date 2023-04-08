Beautiful 2 year old 4 bedroom ranch home in Greystone Fields in west Normal. Pristinely maintained therefore, better than new construction with window treatments, sod in front and BACK and fenced backyard! Cathedral ceilings "split" ranch floor plan has the master suite on one side and 2 bedrooms with full bath on the other. Eat in kitchen with large island, SINGLE BOWL APRON sink :) and eating/dining area. Stainless steel appliances (still have warranty) and white cabinets in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Master suite has a double vanity with a 8x5 walk in closet. Spacious back entry with laundry and lockers. The basement finished area includes a large family room, 4th bedroom and full bath! No backdoor neighbors. 3.4 miles to Rivian.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities on Monday identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Bloomington on Sunday.
The Bloomington Police Department responded at 7:19 a.m. to a crash involving two SUVs at the intersection of Washington and East streets.
A breakfast and brunch restaurant plans to open in the former Pokeworks location on Airport Road.
Scott T. Johnson, 23, is charged with 22 counts for possessing pornography with minors younger than 13 and 18.
Unofficial results showed that voters approved the McLean County Unit 5 referendum by a roughly 60-40 split. It was advocates' second try for …