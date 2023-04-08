Beautiful 2 year old 4 bedroom ranch home in Greystone Fields in west Normal. Pristinely maintained therefore, better than new construction with window treatments, sod in front and BACK and fenced backyard! Cathedral ceilings "split" ranch floor plan has the master suite on one side and 2 bedrooms with full bath on the other. Eat in kitchen with large island, SINGLE BOWL APRON sink :) and eating/dining area. Stainless steel appliances (still have warranty) and white cabinets in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the foyer, kitchen and great room. Master suite has a double vanity with a 8x5 walk in closet. Spacious back entry with laundry and lockers. The basement finished area includes a large family room, 4th bedroom and full bath! No backdoor neighbors. 3.4 miles to Rivian.